Teile die Wahrheit!

On October 8, 2025, the price of Bitcoin fell back to near $122,000, with an overall gain of more than 8 percent over the month. Data from CoinGecko, a global coin price website, showed Bitcoin at $122,444 as of 17:30 that day, down 1.3 percent in 24 hours.

Bitcoin’s turnaround after surpassing $126,000 this time could be due to a number of factors. In terms of market trading behavior, data from the chain shows a significant increase in whale activity during and after the period when exchange trading volumes reached all-time highs.

For example, a whale address called „3NVeX“ transferred a total of 1,550 BTC, worth nearly $200 million, to CoinSecure in two separate trades after Bitcoin hit new highs, which may have been a form of profit-taking, with the giant whale’s sell-off exacerbating the market’s selling pressure, which in turn led to the drop in price.

In addition, technical aspects may also have an impact on the price. As a result, investors are turning to XiuShan Mining cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, which is currently the world’s leading cloud mining platform that allows you to get a stable income from cryptocurrencies without having to buy expensive equipment.

How to get steady income with xiushan mining

Simply sign up for an account and choose the right mining contract to start cloud mining. There is no need for any mining equipment or specialized technology.

The platform supports bitcoin, ethereum and other mainstream cryptocurrencies, and the system runs stably around the clock, bringing you continuous and stable daily income.

We provide a safe and reliable service environment and professional technical support to help you easily earn passive income and realize steady asset growth.

How does Xiushanmining work? What are its advantages?

At xiushan mining, users just need to choose the right mining package and complete the purchase. The system will automatically connect your arithmetic power to the world’s top mining pools. Mining revenue is settled daily and automatically transferred to your account.

There is no need to buy a mining machine, install software, accumulate technical experience or wait for delivery. Simply place an order and start a stable and efficient cloud mining journey.

The platform runs around the clock, with low energy consumption, quiet, and takes up little space. Managed by a professional team throughout the whole process, it is easy for you to get sustainable income.

Starting to earn passive income

1.Sign up for a xiushan mining account and get a $15 cash bonus for signing up now!

2.Choose the contract that meets your needs, view its contract period and daily earnings

3.Connect your account wallet and recharge the amount of money you want to buy the contract, the platform supports a variety of cryptocurrencies ETH, XRP, BTC, DOGE, SOL, USDT …. …

4.Purchase contracts, click on the contract you want, and then enter the amount and password to complete the purchase.

5.Dashboard to view earnings, you can view daily earnings in the dashboard.

6.Refer a friend bonus, refer your friends to register and buy contracts, you can get 4.5% bonus, this bonus directly to your account balance, you can directly withdraw cash or buy contracts!

brief outline

For investors who want to make cryptocurrency gains and stabilize the value of cryptocurrencies, xiushanmining is the best choice for you!

Offizielle Website: https://xiushanmining.com/

Contact Email: info@xiushanmining.com

Quellen: PublicDomain am 09.10.2025