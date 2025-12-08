PEPPER Mining, a UK-regulated digital asset infrastructure platform, launches a free Bitcoin cloud mining service!

Teile die Wahrheit!

PEPPER Mining, a UK-regulated digital asset infrastructure platform, officially announced today the launch of its new „free Bitcoin cloud mining“ service, allowing global users to easily participate in Bitcoin mining without purchasing high-cost mining equipment. This move is seen as a significant change in the cloud mining industry, further lowering the entry barrier and attracting more individuals and institutions to participate in the development of the crypto asset ecosystem.

Zero-barrier mining, driving industry popularization

As the cryptocurrency industry continues to expand, mining costs and technological barriers have long hindered mainstream user participation. PEPPER Mining’s free cloud mining model provides a new solution—users can achieve daily automatic earnings through cloud computing power without hardware investment or professional knowledge.

Industry analysts believe that this model may prompt more platforms to follow suit, intensifying competition in the cloud mining market, further improving service transparency and efficiency, and accelerating the global adoption of Bitcoin and other digital assets.

How to Get Started with PEPPER Mining for Cloud Mining

Register an Account

Visit the official website peppermining.com and create an account using your email address.

New users can receive an $18 sign-up bonus and earn an additional $0.72 daily through check-ins.

PEPPER Mining offers various mining plans with different periods and investment amounts to suit different budgets and risk appetites.

Contract Name | Investment Amount | Daily Returns | Total Returns | Net Profit

Whatsminer M30S | $100 | $3 | $106 | $6

AvalonMiner A1246 | $500 | $6.75 | $540.50 | $40.50

Antminer S19K Pro | $1,300 | $18.20 | $1,518.40 | $218.40

Bitcoin Miner S21 Pro | $5,000 | $75 | $6,500 | $1,500

Bitcoin Miner S21 XP | $10,000 | $170 | $15,950 | $5,950

More plans can be viewed on the official website.

Complete Deposit and Activate Mining

Deposit options support multiple currencies, including:

USDT (TRC20/ERC20), BTC, XRP, ETH, LTC, USDC, BCH, DOGE, SOL, and other mainstream assets.

The system will automatically start mining after payment, requiring no manual intervention.

Real-time Earnings Monitoring

Users can view mining progress and settlement records in real-time on the control panel. Earnings are transparent and traceable.

Withdrawal or Reinvestment

Users will receive earnings the following day after contract activation.

Withdrawals to a personal cryptocurrency wallet are possible once the account balance reaches $100, or users can choose to reinvest to accelerate earnings growth.

PEPPER Mining’s Core Advantages

AI-Driven Intelligent Mining Scheduling

The platform has a built-in artificial intelligence system that automatically selects the optimal mining pool and the highest-yielding currencies, improving overall mining efficiency and stability.

Automatic Settlement, Zero Operational Burden

Earnings are automatically deposited into the account daily, requiring no additional user management.

Bank-Grade Asset Security

Utilizing multiple encryption technologies, cold and hot wallet isolation, and global disaster recovery servers, we provide robust protection for user funds.

Global 24/7 Professional Support

The platform has a multi-node architecture deployed globally and provides 24/7 customer support, covering users in multiple languages ​​and regions.

About PEPPER Mining

PEPPER Mining is a UK-regulated global cloud mining service platform focused on providing global investors with secure, efficient, and environmentally friendly smart cloud mining solutions. The platform relies on clean energy-powered mining infrastructure, serving over 180 countries/regions, with over 5 million users.

The company is committed to enabling more people to participate in the digital asset ecosystem in a simpler and lower-risk way, achieving sustainable asset appreciation.

Website: https://peppermining.com

Email: info@peppermining.com

Quellen: PublicDomain am 08.12.2025