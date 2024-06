Pädo-Hollywood: Kevin Spacey sagt, er habe von King Charles eine „Unterstützungsbotschaft“ in Bezug auf seine Pädophilie-Vorwürfe erhalten (Video)

Kevin Spacey said he was once on a plane with Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton, and ‘young girls’ in an interview with Piers Morgan. The disgraced actor denied spending time with Epstein while on the trip, claiming he was primarily working with the ‘Clinton Foundation people.’ 🎥 YouTube / Piers Morgan Uncensored #kevinspacey #interview #celebritynews #jeffreyepstein #billclinton

♬ A mysterious scene of the near future like Blade Runner(994826) – The Structures