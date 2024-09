Auf zum Dritten Weltkrieg? Darf die Ukraine mit NATO-Missiles russisches Kernland angreifen? (Video)

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul said “I talked to Blinken two days ago, and he is traveling with his counterpart from the UK to Kyiv to basically tell them that they will allow them [to hit Russia with ATACMS]” during an interview with me at #TribFest24 on Friday. https://t.co/ZBjzXOG4IE

— Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) September 10, 2024