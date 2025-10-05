Teile die Wahrheit!

Key Takeaways

XiuShanMining investor earnings surged to a new high thanks to a new Google-backed deal.

Thanks to its BTC mining business, XiuShanMining has achieved a 479% return over the past six months.

Technical analysts predict that if current momentum continues, XiuShanMining investors will earn over $15,000 per month.

XiuShanMining, a UK-based developer and operator of industrial-scale data centers, has undergone a major strategic shift from cryptocurrency mining to high-performance computing (HPC) and AI infrastructure hosting.

A landmark Google-backed deal confirms the strategic shift announced last week. The expansion and the Google deal have fueled the company’s gains during the Bitcoin bull run, bringing its market capitalization to approximately $2 billion.



What is Xiushan mining?

XiuShan Mining has quickly become one of the top brands in the cloud mining industry. The platform supports a wide range of currencies such as Bitcoin, Dogcoin, Litecoin, and more, allowing users around the globe to start mining instantly wherever they are.

Platform Advantages

Registration Bonus: New users can get $15 Welcome Bonus when they register, and additional $0.6 for daily login.

Multi-currency support: The platform covers ETH, XRP, BTC, DOGE, SOL, USDT and other mainstream assets.

Zero Equipment Requirement: No need to buy mining machines, all operations and maintenance are managed by professional data centers around the world.

Green Energy Driven: Completely dependent on solar and wind energy, environmentally friendly and sustainable.

Transparent and Flexible: Daily income is automatically settled, supports multi-currency withdrawals, and funds arrive quickly.

Security and Compliance: McAfee® and Cloudflare® provide dual security protection to ensure asset safety.

Start Cloud Mining

Register and select a cloud mining platform:

Enter the xiushan mining cloud mining platform, complete the account registration and select the appropriate arithmetic contract.

Deposit and link your wallet:

Deposit XRP or other cryptocurrencies into your account and link your personal digital wallet for easy and free withdrawals.

Start mining and make money:

Once you activate the cloud mining service, the platform will automatically run your hash rate and you will be rewarded regularly in either dollars or cryptocurrency.

Offer more profitable contracts

Contracts/Miners Contract Price Contract Period earnings Fixed Rate Enhanced Contracts $12,500 10Days $2,075 1.66 basic contract (finance) $16,800.00 10Days $2,805.60 1.67 Senior contracts $23,000 10Days $3,864 1.68 Senior contracts $31,000 12Days $6,163 1.71 Senior contracts $37,600.00 15Days $9,870.00 1.75

Daily earnings will be automatically credited to your account after placing an order, and you can withdraw to your personal wallet or make re-purchase for higher earnings.

summarize

Whether you are a novice or an experienced investor, xiushan mining cloud mining provides modern and convenient investment solutions, cloud mining is no longer just a tool for wealth enhancement, but also a bridge to promote green finance and the digital economy.

Offizielle Website: https://xiushanmining.com/

Contact Email: info@xiushanmining.com

Quellen: PublicDomain am 05.10.2025